DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $12,789.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 13% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00475904 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,072,777,628 coins and its circulating supply is 7,932,345,438 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

