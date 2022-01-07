Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading Down 4.9%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.13 and last traded at $102.13. 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $241,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 170.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.