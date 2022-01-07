Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise it well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending are providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. New account growth and strong credit performance are major positives. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Also, provision for loan losses remains a concern. A Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its 3Q earnings on Jan 19.”

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.39.

DFS opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.