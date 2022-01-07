Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.17 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

