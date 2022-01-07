Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.70. Discovery shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 597,008 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
