Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.70. Discovery shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 597,008 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

