Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $31.52

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $34.80. Discovery shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.