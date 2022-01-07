Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSTZF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 379. Distell Group has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

