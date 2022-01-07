DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DMC Global by 15.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 25.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.