DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

