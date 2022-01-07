Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the lowest is $8.55 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

