Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$10.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CWXZF opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

