Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DCUE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 187.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,285,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,358,000.

