Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domo were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domo by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

