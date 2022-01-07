Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.
WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.