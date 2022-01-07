Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

