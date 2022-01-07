DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DV opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $54,766,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

