DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DraftKings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,400,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802,146. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

