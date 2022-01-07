Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 32,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,084. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

