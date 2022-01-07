DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

