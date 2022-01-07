Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,552 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

