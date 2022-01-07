Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 520 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $926.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

