Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

DCT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

