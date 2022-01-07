Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

