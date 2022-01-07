Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Purchases 10,300 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$76,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,988.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.