Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $172,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,384 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

