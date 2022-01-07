Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $183,000 Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

