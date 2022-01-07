Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $208,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

