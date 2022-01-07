Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,773 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $352.56 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $257.74 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

