Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 429 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.84 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

