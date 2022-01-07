Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:DYNS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,979. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,820,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $28,769,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $20,008,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $4,333,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

