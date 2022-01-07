Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 144,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 70,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.