Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

