Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.63

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.