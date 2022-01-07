EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Shares of EGP opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,807,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.