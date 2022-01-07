easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 18,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

