easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 18,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

