eBay Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

