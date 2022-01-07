ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MOHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,901. ECMOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

