Eden (EDN) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $49,085.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

