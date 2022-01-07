Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $309.35

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.35 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.54). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 1,633,108 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Mungo Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £96,900 ($130,575.39).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

