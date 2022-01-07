Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%.

EDUC stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

