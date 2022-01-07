Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. Educational Development has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

