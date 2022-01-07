Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $148.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,831 shares of company stock worth $16,044,744. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.