eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

