Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in December

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EFGSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFGSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

