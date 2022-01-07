Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.