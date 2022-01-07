Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 3,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.