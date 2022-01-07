Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,619,000. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $63.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.