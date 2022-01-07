Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.