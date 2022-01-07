Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,922,166 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.