Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.21).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI opened at €13.20 ($15.00) on Tuesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.17.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.