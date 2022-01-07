EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.29. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3,412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

